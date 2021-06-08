Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Durk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire case has taken another grim turn. The “Stand By Me” rapper is now being connected to the 2022 killing of Stephon Mack, who was fatally shot outside of Chicago’s Youth Peace Center of Roseland.

Court records obtained by The Chicago Tribune on Thursday (Dec. 12) suggested Mack was allegedly the leader of Smashville, a faction of the Gangster Disciples. The FBI also suspects that the slain 24-year-old might’ve been linked to the 2021 murder of Durk’s brother, Dontay “DThang” Banks.

In 2023, a federal agent wrote, “Lil Durk was and still is offering money for people to kill those responsible for his brother’s murder, and more specifically, offering to pay money for any Gangster Disciple that is killed.”

Although two men have been charged in Mack’s death, Durk has fortunately not been implicated. The Chicago investigation is ongoing, but federal prosecutors may reference the incident in his upcoming court hearing to support their case of keeping him in custody.

The Grammy-winning rapper is already facing serious trouble for his alleged role in the retaliatory shooting that left Quando Rondo’s cousin, Saviay'a “Lul Pab” Robinson, dead. He was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Miami after reportedly attempting to flee the country on a private jet.

Attorneys representing Durk told The Chicago Tribune that the reliance on his rap lyrics in the case is “a glaring indication that there is no real evidence against that person.” They further emphasized, “Mr. Banks has been intensely committed to giving back to the Chicago community he loves through his Neighborhood Heroes Foundation and has put on more than a dozen charitable events over the last few years. He is looking forward to fighting against these false allegations in court.”

Durk’s upcoming album, Deep Thoughts, is set to hit streaming services on Jan. 31, 2025. It was postponed for the second time amid his legal troubles.