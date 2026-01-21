Image Image Credit Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kai Cenat attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week 2026 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kai Cenat’s Vivet journal reflects his creative process and wellness journey.

He was seen at the Louis Vuitton and 424 shows, observing and connecting with fashion icons like Pharrell Williams and Guillermo Andrade.

The content creator’s Paris Fashion Week appearance marks a crossover from streaming to fashion with clear intent.

Kai Cenat is taking his decision to become a full-fledged fashion designer seriously. The famed streamer was spotted at Paris Fashion Week — no doubt, watching and observing how to keep growing his fledgling Vivet brand.

Cenat recently announced his official pivot into the fashion space with a 23-minute-long “I Quit” video that detailed his desire to be more than just a streaming personality. One particular person who could serve as a role model in navigating the world of couture is Pharrell Williams, who currently serves as Louis Vuitton’s menswear Creative Director. So, it’s no surprise that Cenat attended the French fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2026 presentation on Tuesday (Jan. 20) in Paris.

The 24-year-old was seen in the company of the likes of Future, Pusha T, Quavo and SZA, who were on hand for the star-studded event. At the LV event, Pharrell previewed a slew of unreleased songs, one of which is titled “Hit-A-Lik” and is thought to be part of his forthcoming project with Quavo.

Physically in Cenat’s hands at the event was the black journal that should be familiar to his devoted followers. Since December 2025, the content creator has been documenting his wellness journey, which includes exercising and reading books, on once-private Instagram and YouTube channels. Emblazoned with the Vivet logo, the journal contains pages and pages of inspiration.

While at PFW, Cenat also attended Guillermo Andrade's 424 Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-27 show. A clip shared on social media shows the designer personally greeting him and Cenat inquiring about a jacket that caught his eye. The famed internet personality also rocked similar all-black fits to both the presentations he attended.

It’s too early to call how much of a mark Cenat and Vivet will have on the global fashion world, but he’s certainly taking notes.