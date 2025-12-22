Image Image Credit Rebecca Sapp / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani performs at An Evening With Kehlani at Grammy Museum L.A. Live on Dec. 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kehlani delivered a stripped-down “A COLORS SHOW” performance of “Folded” with guitar and strings.

The “COLORS” version of “Folded” is now available on streaming alongside other alternate takes.

“Folded” is up for two 2026 Grammy Awards and will be featured on Kehlani’s next album.

While Kehlani’s latest single, “Out The Window,” is still holding strong, she knows her fans are nowhere near done with June’s “Folded.” On Monday (Dec. 22), the R&B singer stopped by "A COLORS SHOW” to take on the latter track.

Set against a very on-season burgundy background, Kehlani delivered the song’s lyrics over soft guitar and lush strings. “No matter what you do to switch the story up, I know I made my mark / And I would still choose you through it all, that's the crazy part,” she sang, dressed in full leather. “I don't need no morе empty promises, promise mе that you got it.”

Alongside the video, the “COLORS” version of “Folded” also dropped on streaming platforms, joining the plethora of other renditions of the song. Besides the original and a cappella “(un)Folded,” she previously released the Folded Homage Pack featuring remixes from Toni Braxton, Brandy, Mario and more.

Watch Kehlani’s “Folded” performance below.

“Folded” is up for two categories at the 2026 Grammy Awards: Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance. In both, the record will compete against equally formidable singles like Summer Walker’s “Heart Of A Woman” and Chris Brown’s “It Depends.”

In a recent conversation with Rolling Stone, Kehlani said the energy around this nomination cycle felt like “the opposite pressure” of last year’s “After Hours” nod. “Like, if we don’t get nominated after everybody’s saying this, then all I’m going to have to hear for the next months is how I was snubbed,” she told the publication. “I don’t need that sitting on my back.”

“I just need to be focused on creating, honestly. That’s the biggest difference for sure,” the Oakland native added. “Folded” is expected to appear on Kehlani’s next album, due in the spring. Usher is also slated to be featured on the forthcoming project.