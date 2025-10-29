Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The single “Out The Window” features cover art by celebrity photographer Markus Klinko.

Fans have praised the track’s nostalgic R&B vibe since teasers began circulating in mid-October.

The release builds on the momentum of Kehlani’s Folded Homage Pack and hints at their evolving 2026 album sound.

Social media is convinced that Kehlani has another hit on their hands with “Out The Window,” which will finally drop next Friday (Nov. 7).

On Wednesday (Oct. 29), the singer revealed the song’s release date alongside its pre-save link and cover art. The cover was shot by the “one and only” Markus Klinko, who many may recognize for photographing Beyoncé’s Dangerously In Love and Mariah Carey’s The Emancipation of Mimi album covers. The artwork featured a close-up shot of Kehlani against a white background, with the song title placed to their right.

Despite the cover being relatively simple, fans seemed to love it. “The cover is so 2000s R&B. I love it — even down to the nails,” one person wrote. Another added, “This one [is] so special. Your Aaliyah era.” See it below.

Kehlani began teasing “Out The Window” on Oct. 13. Since then, they've treated their followers to plenty of previews of the eagerly anticipated track. “Damn, who knew the silent treatment'd be so f**king loud? / I feel the tension even though you're not around / One night of mistakes erased all the days I spent building up with you,” they sang in one snippet.

The forthcoming single will arrive amid an already stellar year for the Oakland native. Kehlani is still riding on the high of “Folded,” which received a Homage Pack last Friday (Oct. 24). The remix EP introduced six renditions of the song on streaming services, with contributions from Toni Braxton, Brandy, Mario and Ne-Yo, to mention a few.

“I just really thought it was a really cool way to come back into music after I hadn’t put music out for a while,” Kehlani told their daughter, Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White, of the single earlier this month. “I was pretty confident about it. I thought it was a good song.”

After “Out The Window,” fans can look forward to Kehlani’s next album, which is currently slated to arrive in 2026.