Image Image Credit Sara Jaye/Contributor via Getty Images and Unique Nicole/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt PlaqueBoyMax and Keke Palmer Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The Twitch stream between Keke Palmer and PlaqueBoyMax quickly turned flirtatious, catching fans’ attention.

A cheek kiss and “I’m in love” caption on Instagram fueled dating rumors across social media.

The moment blurred lines between content and connection, sparking fan speculation and viral buzz.

Keke Palmer and PlaqueBoyMax just gave the internet fresh fuel for its favorite pastime: Turning playful content into dating discourse.

On Tuesday (Jan. 13), the two talents linked up for a Twitch broadcast, which was reported to be for the first time. Over time, the exchange started to look less like a bit and more like a soft launch.

As reported by Complex, Palmer used a mid-stream moment alone with chat to ask for the rundown on Max: “Tell me about Max real quick, y’all … Is he a nice young man? Real quick, tell me what type of dude he is.” Then, at viewers’ suggestion, she grabbed Max’s X account while he stepped away and posted: “I’m in love with Keke.”

When Max returned, he let the post live “because I’m getting this grid post,” and the two workshopped their next move in real time. They landed on an Instagram photo dump captioned “I think I’m in love” (with an eye-roll emoji), featuring cozy snapshots — including Palmer kissing Max on the cheek and stretching across his lap — that instantly kicked off relationship chatter.

The stream’s playful energy stayed consistent. After Max highlighted a chat comment calling them an “ADHD couple,” Palmer leaned into the label: “I got all the s**t, everything you can think of. Lot of personalities and stuff, too.” Max later framed the moment as a new-year win: “Oh yeah, I think I’m in love … 2026, we getting off to a great start.” Additionally, the pair introduced each other to their dads on stream, pushing the “date” angle even further.

Palmer’s viral connection arrived as she stays booked: Peacock’s TV take on “The ’Burbs” premieres Feb. 8. As for PlaqueBoyMax, he’s built a following by making music live on-stream. Among his growing producer credits, he contributed Fred again.. and Skepta’s “Victory Lap.” Check out clips from the aforementioned stream below.