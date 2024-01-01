Image Image Credit Screenshot from Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” video Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kendrick Lamar is kicking off the new week on a high note. On Monday (Nov. 25), the Grammy Award-winning musician unveiled the visual companion for “squabble up.”



The nearly three-minute clip begins with a hand brushing across a chandelier before the Sounwave-produced instrumental kicks in. Much of it centers on Lamar sitting or standing in the middle of the room as chaos unfolds around him. At one point, he’s even seen reading a “How to Be More Like Kendrick for Dummies” book and holding a sign that says, “Jesus saves gangsters, too!”

“I got friends, I got foes, but they all sitting ducks / Hit his turf and get crackin', double back like a deluxe / 50 deep, but it ain't deep enough,” Lamar fired off on the record’s second verse. He continued, “F**k a plea, there he go, beat him up / Fallin' from my money tree and it grow throughout the months / Spit a loogie at the camera, speed off, yeah, it's us.”

The Calmatic-directed video arrived fresh off of Friday’s (Nov. 22) GNX. The 12-song effort hit streaming services midday as a surprise release, with standout cuts including “wacced out murals,” “reincarnated” and “tv off,” which hilariously saw the Compton MC shouting Mustard’s name.

Aside from Roddy Ricch and SZA, who lent her vocals to the Luther Vandross-sampling “luther” and “gloria,” the guest features lineup is almost entirely composed of local, smaller acts. Dody6, Lefty Gunplay, AzChike, YoungThreat, Hitta J3, Siete7x and Wallie the Sensei appeared on records like “dodger blue,” “peekaboo” and “hey now,” to mention a few.

“squabble up” is the first full-length visual effort fans received from GNX. He previously teased the album with a one-minute clip of the title track, which opened with the camera panning to a massive room. Inside, two cars — both of them being the Buick Grand National Experimental that the album pulled its name from — sat on both sides.