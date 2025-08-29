Image Image Credit Marcus Ingram / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Key Glock performing during the “Glockaveli Tour” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In May, Key Glock dropped his long-awaited major-label debut, Glockaveli, taking inspiration from Tupac Shakur’s Makaveli persona. As if the 18 songs weren’t already enough, the rapper added three more a few days later — but let fans know it was "not a deluxe." Now he’s keeping the story going with the extended version — named after another Pac album — titled All Eyez On Key.

Released Friday (Aug. 29), the project introduced 10 new songs, bringing the total to 31 tracks, all with no features. “Aye, I feel like I was born to get it / If I said it, then I meant it,” Glock raps right off in “Set In Stone,” the first of the latest additions.

Elsewhere, Glock compared himself to the Memphis version of Tom Brady on “South Memphis Patriot,” while “Daddy’s Little Girl” finds him embracing life as a girl's dad. Saving the best for last, he sampled E.S.G.’s ’90s bop “Swangin’ and Bangin’” on “Fell in Luv.” The project is strong all the way through, and, pleasantly, none of the new records are recycled.

Beyond the added songs, Glock also circled back to a fan favorite from the original Glockaveli. He announced that the visual companion for “She Ready” will arrive at 3 p.m. ET, starring Tasha Smith and JaNa Craig. The "Love Island USA" star made headlines after being spotted with Glock in New York earlier this month, though she clarified they were “just working.” So, maybe that really was the case.

From front to back, fans agreed that All Eyez On Key is some of the “Let’s Go” hitmaker’s best work to date. “Key Glock needs to be studied. He be killing without features,” one user wrote on X. Another person said, “My boy deserves his flowers.”

Someone else pointed out, “Key Glock don't get the love he [deserves].” See more reactions below.