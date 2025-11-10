Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Steve Jennings / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Hunxho performs during SpelHouse Hip Hop Concert on October 23, 2024 and Keyshia Cole performs at Oakland Arena on July 31, 2025 in Oakland, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

They say true love never dies. On Saturday (Nov. 8), Hunxho surprised fans by bringing out Keyshia Cole during his show at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy, where she performed a medley of her biggest hits.

In footage shared online, Cole walked out to “I Should Have Cheated,” before seemingly whispering something into Hunxho’s ear. She went on to treat the crowd to live renditions of that song, along with “Enough Of No Love” and “Love.”

Funnily enough, while singing the “And I can't believe you're hurting me” line from The Way It Is cut, Cole playfully nudged Hunxho. Neither artist has confirmed whether they’re officially dating again, but social media definitely went wild after seeing them together on stage. See the posts below.

“Let her live. If she likes it, then I love it. I’m minding my business,” one person commented under The Neighborhood Talk’s repost. Another user claimed, “As soon as he [needs] a little buzz, he [tries] to pop out using her name, and she [falls] for it every time.”

Someone else wrote, “Didn’t he just say he had a baby on the way a couple [of] months ago?? Her mind [is] gone,” referring to Hunxho’s “Pour Minds” podcast interview in September, where he shared that he was expecting his third child.

Hunxho and Cole have been on and off since 2024. In March, she opened up about “starting all over.” Her Instagram Stories post read, “Not having a man in my life also sucks. Come pay for these bags, bae.”

A few months later, during her appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” the A Different Me singer confirmed she wasn’t seeing anyone. “It’s not complicated at all. It’s very much giving single,” she said. “I haven’t decided to date again, [but] I take compliments.”

In September, Hunxho released For Her 2, which boasted features from Karri and 21 Savage.