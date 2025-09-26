Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt YFN Lucci performs during YFN LUCCI & Friends Welcome Home Concert at State Farm Arena Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It’s a big Friday for Atlanta. In addition to Young Thug’s UY SCUTI, YFN Lucci finally released his anticipated album, ALREADY LEGEND, today (Sept. 26).

Nearly five years have passed since Lucci’s previous project, Wish Me Well 3, during which he fought a RICO case, lost friends and loved ones, and weathered more personal trials. Needless to say, he had plenty to unpack. On “LOOK WHAT I DID,” Lucci reflects on having wealth but being stuck in a cell, while on “COSTLY,” he embraces his newfound perspective as a free man.

Though features are sparse, the few that do appear carry real weight. Notably, 21 Savage and Young Thug contribute to some of the project’s strongest moments. On “PIECES ON MY NECK,” the London-born rapper matches Lucci’s energy as they trade bars about jewelry and women. Meanwhile, Thugger gets very reflective on “STILL WAITING,” in which he looks back on his prison stint: “Couldn't breathe, yeah, sittin' in the cell when they did wrong / Lucci told me play it safe, you know all of the pigs home.”

Take a listen to ALREADY LEGEND below.

Ahead of his album, Lucci opened up about ending his years-long feud with Young Thug. “We been through a lot. Everybody lost people. We lost people,” he shared during Pandora’s “Play Back.” The rapper also reflected on their time behind bars: “Most importantly, we lost our time. We had to be away from our family.”

“So, you know, coming home, it was like, ‘Damn, what the hell can a n**ga do to grow?’” he continued. “It’s like, we gon’ keep doing this and then end up back in jail or one of our homies [end up] dead — or one of us dead — or we gon’ fix this s**t and make this s**t look good for the A.”

“Some people gon’ be mad, some people gon’ be happy, but who cares? We gotta deal with the outcome,” the rapper added.