Key Takeaways:

Klay Thompson addressed misogynistic comments made about Megan Thee Stallion on a recent NBA podcast.

The podcast featured crude remarks, including a metaphor from Jason Williams that drew backlash.

His response reignited conversations about how Black women are scapegoated in sports media.

Klay Thompson doesn’t play when it comes to Megan Thee Stallion. On Wednesday (Nov. 12), the Dallas Mavericks star spoke up after the “Hoopin’ N Hollerin’” podcast’s co-hosts cracked jokes at her expense while debating his on-court performance.

“I ain’t never seen Klay not shoot it like this. And for him to say, ‘I’m out of my prime.’ Like, come on, Klay,” Patrick Beverley said in a clip shared on Instagram earlier that day. Moments later, another host suggested that Thompson is “in love,” while someone else said, “He’s got a beautiful… Speaking of BBL.”

Former NBA player Jason Williams then chimed in. “I’m from West Virginia, man, I’ve been taught a lot from old folks, old white folks,” he explained. “It only takes one p**sy to drag a battleship across the desert. That’s how powerful it is.”

“Klay Thompson, I ain’t sayin’ that’s what it is, but that might be what it is,” Williams added. While many basketball fans pointed out that Thompson is playing after two major injuries earlier in his career, the shooting guard didn’t hesitate to check Beverley and Williams himself.

"Referring to my [girlfriend] as a 'p**sy' is so disgusting and disturbing, especially from someone who played in the NBA. How would y'all feel if I referred to your wives in such a way?" Thompson wrote. “Do better, fellas. Very disappointing.”

It’s obviously not the first time someone has had something to say about Megan and Klay’s relationship, or blamed her for his basketball performance. In July, Shaquille O’Neal predicted that their romance would only last “six weeks” on “The Big Podcast With Shaq.”

In October, Megan and Klay hinted they were taking another major step forward by apparently buying a home together. The Houston rapper even shared a photo of the two forming a heart shape with their hands while holding up a new key.