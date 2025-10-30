Image Image Credit Variety / Contributor via Getty Images and Alex Goodlett / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion at the New York City premiere of "Mean Girls" and Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of a 2025 preseason game against the Utah Jazz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Megan Thee Stallion shared photos that sparked speculation about a possible home purchase with Klay Thompson.

The post included keys to a new house and celebration balloons.

Their relationship has evolved publicly since July — from their red carpet debut to TikTok videos and courtside appearances.

“I turned his house into a home, I'm one hell of a woman,” Megan Thee Stallion rapped on “LOVER GIRL,” and from the looks of it, she and Klay Thompson now have a new home to call their own.

On Wednesday (Oct. 29), the Houston rapper shared a photo dump of her life lately, with the first slide showing the couple forming a heart with their hands while holding a key. In the background, you can see a spacious home with large glass windows.

Interestingly enough, the final slide in Megan’s carousel showed balloons on a confetti-covered floor, likely from some sort of celebration. See the photos below.

“A HOUSE!? This [is] getting too serious, friend. I gotta meet him first to see if I approve,” one person joked in the comments section. Baby Tate wrote, “I love, love, love this love for you,” while Kehlani commented “SWEETEST THING!” Flo Milli, meanwhile, dropped a few heart-eye emojis.

Thompson, who made things Instagram official with Megan in July, also popped up in a few more shots from her latest post — one of which was taken at the Dallas Mavericks’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday (Oct. 27).

We’ve seen plenty of the couple since they hard-launched their relationship at Megan’s inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala, where they also made their red carpet debut together. That night, she told People that Thompson was the “nicest person” she’d ever met.

“Oh, we met and it was such a meet-cute. It was like a f**king movie," the “Whenever” artist said. "I won't tell you how, and I won't tell you when, but it was a movie.”

On Friday (Oct. 31), Megan will host her annual Hottieween party in Houston, with proceeds going to her Pete & Thomas Foundation. As Rap-Up previously reported, the event will be for guests 21 and up.