Key Takeaways:

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are set to make another public appearance together at JAY-Z's upcoming high-profile charity event.

The event features a $1 million blackjack tournament and Megan auctioning off a private performance.

The couple’s appearance will demonstrate support for REFORM Alliance’s mission to reform the criminal justice system through bipartisan policy and community investment.

Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson’s relationship is still going strong. An upcoming public event on the celebrity couple’s schedule is attending JAY-Z’s REFORM Alliance Gala in Atlantic City on Saturday (Sept. 13).

The REFORM Casino Night & Gala event, held at the Ocean City Resort, will be co-hosted by its board members Michael Rubin, Meek Mill and JAY-Z and feature a $1 million blackjack tournament. Headlining the casino night event is Grammy Award-winning singer The Weeknd.

Founded in 2019, REFORM’s goals include addressing faults in the criminal justice system, inspired by Meek Mill’s personal struggles with incarceration and years of parole. The organization’s methods include pushing for bipartisan legislation that addresses inequities in the justice system and creating economic opportunities in local communities to reduce recidivism. The gala’s aim is to raise funds for the non-profit’s work that spans across the nation.

TMZ reports that Megan will be auctioning off a private performance. Other items up for grabs include a painting by Rashid Johnson and a KAWS x Audemars Piguet watch. All of the night’s proceeds will go to the REFORM Alliance. Past attendees of the star-studded gala, which first launched in 2023, include Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Kevin Hart, Matthew McConaughey, Quavo and Lil Baby.

Thompson and Megan hard-launched their relationship about two months ago when they stepped out together at the latter’s own inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. Reportedly, part of the reason Meg is participating in REFORM Alliance’s upcoming event is thanks to JAY-Z and Rubin being supportive of her charity event. Her non-profit which aims to support education, housing and wellness in underserved communities.

As for the couple, they’ve occasionally shared their adventures together on social media, much to the delight of their respective fanbases. Recently, they even gave an inside look at a romantic fishing trip.