Megan Thee Stallion wants us to know just how much she loves K-pop ahead of Apple TV+’s “KPOPPED” debut on Friday (Aug. 29). In an exclusive clip presented by Gold House on Monday (Aug. 25), the “Whenever” rapper joined forces with PSY to introduce the upcoming song-battle series and what fans can expect.

“Everybody knows that I’m a savage, classy, bougie, ratchet. So now they’re just gon’ know it in Korea,” Megan opened, referencing her hit “Savage,” one of the tracks getting a K-pop remix.

“Seoul, Korea, the birthplace of K-pop,” she continued. “I love K-pop. It is so fire, with its killer choreo, fresh looks, and die-hard fans. It exploded on the scene, thanks just a little to this guy.” That guy, of course, was PSY — who described himself as “the man who helped bring K-pop to the world.”

The “Gangnam Style” hitmaker added, “Now we are bringing the world to K-pop.” Check out the full clip below.

“We are really bringing in the star power,” Megan said of the new series. Viewers can expect “Grammy winners, international chart toppers, [and] legendary performers” like J Balvin, Kesha, Vanilla Ice, Eve, Boyz II Men, TLC, Ava Max, and more “collabing with K-pop idols to create mind-blowing performances in the world’s most lit song battle ever.”

Luckily for the Hotties, the wait isn’t long. Vulture reported that the premiere episode will see Billlie reworking Megan’s “Savage” alongside Patti LaBelle’s “Lady Marmalade.” A live audience in Seoul will then “vote on which K-pop-ified song is better.”

Megan is no stranger to the genre, having linked up with BTS’ RM for “Neva Play” after jumping on the group’s 2021 “Butter (Remix).” More recently, she tapped TWICE for her “Mamushi (Remix).”