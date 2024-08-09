Image Image Credit Screenshot of Latto’s “Brokey” video Image Alt Latto Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Oct. 11), Latto unveiled the much-awaited visual companion for her TikTok-viral track “Brokey.”

The Laura Marciano-directed video opened with Desi Banks sitting inside the rapper’s cheetah print Lamborghini. “Everything I did for you, and you gon’ do me like that? All the massages. The cheetah. I made you a cheetah. I had heart. I may [not have had] money, but I had heart,” the comedian said in a nod to the song’s title.

In a separate part of the clip, Rubi Rose led a commercial for women dealing with broke men. “Are you tired of your man? Tired of paying bills? Tired of feeling like you’re his mama?” the “Big Mouth” hitmaker asked before urging viewers to call the hotline number.

Other cameos included Alabama Barker and Yadira Ramirez, who won Latto’s $10,000 “Brokey” challenge in September. The TikToker lost her job at Waffle House for taking part in the trend, with the restaurant chain being referenced throughout the visuals.

“Brokey” appeared on Sugar Honey Iced Tea, which debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart in August. In addition to “Put It On Da Floor Again” and “Sunday Service,” the project boasted contributions from Ciara, Coco Jones, Megan Thee Stallion, Young Nudy, and Teezo Touchdown.

Latto is expected to begin her “The Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour” at Tampa’s Yuengling Center on Oct. 25. With Mariah The Scientist and KARRAHBOOO joining her as supporting acts, the trio will make stops in Nashville, Brooklyn, Toronto, Detroit, and San Diego, among other cities. They’ll conclude with a final show in Denver on Dec. 7.

In related news, Latto appeared on “PROCEDURE” from GloRilla’s debut album, GLORIOUS, at midnight.