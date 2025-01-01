Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Baby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Baby’s fourth studio album, WHAM, claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s 200 chart, and he is already gearing up to hit the milestone again with Dominique, his fifth LP, slated to drop in February. On Sunday (Jan. 12), the Atlanta rapper announced that the upcoming release will hit streaming services “in a couple [of] weeks.”

Not much is known about Dominique in terms of features or potential singles. However, Lil Baby did reveal that the imminent body of work was initially meant to be part of a double album for WHAM’s Jan. 3 release.

“WHAM is more like me on some young n**ga s**t — fast cars, girls, jewelry, money — the turned [up] lifestyle. Dominique is more like the serious me, more personal,” he shared on Lil Yachty’s “A Safe Place” podcast.

WHAM marks Lil Baby’s fourth consecutive No. 1 on the 200 chart, having sold 140,000 album-equivalent units. Of that total, 90,000 came from SEA units, or roughly 120 million on-demand streams, while pure sales accounted for the other 50,000. It is worth noting that, in addition to the standard digital download and CD copies available, the “Woah” hitmaker unloaded a deluxe version via his website.

The expanded project introduced tracks like “Idol,” “Running This S**t,” “My Shawty” and “99” featuring Future. Longtime fans of the two artists will be excited to know that a video for the last-mentioned record is in the works. Juelz Santana and Jim Jones are also expected to make cameos in it.

Standout tracks from the original 15-song album include “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber” featuring Young Thug and Future, “F U 2x” and the GloRilla-assisted “Redbone.” Usual collaborators like Rylo Rodriguez, Rod Wave, 21 Savage and Travis Scott also appear elsewhere on the LP.