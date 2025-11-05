Image Image Credit Screenshot from Lil Baby’s “Try To Love” music video Image Alt Screenshot from Lil Baby’s “Try To Love” music video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The new single “Try To Love” was originally slated for The Leaks, a project that appears to be shelved or delayed.

Lil Baby’s “Wham Wednesdays” rollout promises a new song and music video every Wednesday through the end of the year.

The visual for “Try To Love” was shot in Morocco.

Lil Baby has dropped “Try To Love,” the first installment of his “Wham Wednesdays” series. Released on Wednesday (Nov. 5), the single arrived with an accompanying music video, as the Atlanta rapper originally promised.

Shot in Morocco, the visual opens with Lil Baby crooning about how he thought he “found love in Atlanta” until she went “ghost like a phantom.” Later in the verse, he raps, “I ain't settlin' for nothing less, I know what I'm worth / Who the f**k came up with that lie, sayin' words don't hurt? / I'm only bowin' down to the highest, ain't scared of nothin' on this earth.”

“Try To Love” was initially intended for The Leaks in September, but that project seems to have been shelved or indefinitely delayed. Lil Baby hasn’t confirmed whether all the forthcoming singles are tracks from that album, though it looks like fans might eventually get their hands on the Playboi Carti-assisted “Let’s Do It.”

In an Instagram Stories post on Monday (Nov. 3), the “Emotionally Scarred” rapper reshared a backstage photo from the Detroit stop of Carti’s “Antagonist 2.0 Tour.” He captioned it, “Soon.”

Lil Baby notably dropped “All On Me” from The Leaks in October, so it’s possible other collaborations from that LP — including those with Young Thug, Lil Yachty and Rylo Rodriguez — could eventually surface.

As previously reported, the Glass Window Entertainment founder announced on X that he'd be releasing a song and visual “every Wednesday for the rest of the year.” Assuming he includes Christmas, that leaves us with eight more to go.

It’s still unclear whether fans will get Dominique, but January’s WHAM is still going strong. It arrived with “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber” featuring Young Thug and Future, plus “Redbone” featuring GloRilla. As Billboard noted, the LP could land a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 2026 Grammy Awards.