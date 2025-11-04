Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Baby performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The“Wham Wednesdays” series will deliver new Lil Baby songs and music videos every Wednesday for the rest of 2025.

The rollout may include a Playboi Carti collaboration, plus other unreleased tracks originally teased for The Leaks.

The weekly series reflects a shift in how Lil Baby is engaging fans ahead of his next album.

Fans may not be getting Dominique or The Leaks anytime soon, but Lil Baby has something to hold them over. On Monday (Nov. 3) night, the rapper announced “Wham Wednesdays,” which, as the name suggests, will deliver new music every Wednesday for the remainder of 2025.

“Song and video every Wednesday for the rest of the year,” the “Yes Indeed” artist tweeted. While most people, including us, were excited about the news, others weren’t too pleased with the delays and lack of updates regarding his two previously teased projects.

Whichever side you’re on, if Lil Baby keeps his promise and drops his first song on Wednesday (Nov. 5) without skipping Christmas — which falls on a Wednesday this year — fans will receive nine tracks in total.

One of the forthcoming records might be a Playboi Carti collaboration. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Lil Baby reposted a photo of the two of them backstage at the Detroit stop of Playboi Carti’s “Antagonist 2.0 Tour” alongside the caption, “Soon.” Whether that track is “Let’s Do It,” which was once slated for The Leaks, or an entirely different song, is something we’ll hopefully find out soon.

In January, Lil Baby returned with WHAM, his comeback project featuring “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber” with Young Thug and Future. It also housed fan favorites like “F U 2x” and the GloRilla-assisted “Redbone.” Within a few weeks of the project’s release, the Atlanta rapper announced his fifth LP, Dominique.

The album was initially set to drop in February before it was pushed back to May, then delayed indefinitely. Some of that holdup could be tied to WHAM’s success — it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart — and his massive "WHAM World Tour," which saw its European leg scrapped in September.

Either way, Lil Baby has been on a solid streak lately. On Oct. 25, he teamed up with G Herbo for “All On Me,” followed by “Plenty” featuring YTB Fatt and YFN Lucci last Friday (Oct. 31).