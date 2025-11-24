Image Image Credit Stephanie Augello / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Uzi Vert at JAY-Z's 40/40 Club during Fanatics Fest NYC held at the Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York, New York Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Lil Uzi Vert’s new single, “Chanel Boy” debuts a bold fashion-forward visual style.

Its accompanying music video leans heavily into Chanel aesthetics, from pillows to sneakers.

Uzi’s shift from Generation Now to Roc Nation Distribution signals a new era of creative control.

First Tyla, now Lil Uzi Vert — musicians seem to really be loving Chanel these days. On Monday (Nov. 24), the Philadelphia rapper ended their year-long hiatus from releasing music with “Chanel Boy.”

“One, two, three / A-B, don't forget the double C / Chanel on my glasses, I double see / Still bitin' Chanaynay, it's ugly / So many pearls on my neck, look religiously,” Uzi raps on the new track, which unsurprisingly arrived alongside a music video filled with pieces from the French luxury house.

The visual companion opens with someone doing donuts outside Philly’s Franklin Music Hall. Moments later, we see the “Just Wanna Rock” artist asleep on a Chanel pillow, then sipping from a double cup in their Chanel sneakers. Clearly, Uzi takes “Chanel on my feet” extremely literal.

Watch the video for “Chanel Boy” below.

Notably, “Chanel Boy” was Uzi’s first drop as a newly independent artist. They joined JAY-Z and Rihanna as the only artists managed by Roc Nation while also being signed to the company’s distribution arm. Previously, the four-time Grammy nominee was with Generation Now under its joint venture with Atlantic Records, which handled the release of 2024’s Eternal Atake 2.

“Uzi is a global icon and a dynamic force in the music industry, so we’re thrilled to work together with them in this new capacity.” Roc Nation Distribution president Krystian Santini said in a press statement. “Our partnership is centered around empowering Uzi to continue building their legacy, with full creative control and the resources to take their artistry to new heights.”

Eternal Atake 2 was met with a fairly lukewarm reception when it dropped — enough that the LP debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The 16-track project included a lone feature from Big Time Rush and surefire cuts like “Light Year (Practice)” and “Chill Bae.” That being said, it’s possible that the release was more about wrapping up his contract, considering we never got the tour they promised or any music videos afterward.