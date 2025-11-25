Image Image Credit Screenshot from Lil Uzi Vert’s “Relevant” visual Image Alt Lil Uzi Vert performs his latest single “Relevant” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Lil Uzi Vert followed up “Chanel Boy” with a surprise drop of their “Relevant” video.

The visual, directed by SeeWorldTurtle, features Uzi in high fashion looks and a minimalist set.

The rollout hints at a new visual direction and branding strategy for Uzi’s independent era.

As Rap-Up previously reported, Lil Uzi Vert returned to the scene with a new single titled “Chanel Boy,” marking their first official drop since parting ways with Generation Now. Not long after that arrived, the Philly talent continued building new momentum with the equally infectious “Relevant.”

Produced by Rima Thugger, Argenis “Trilla” Peguero, and 1600trill, “Relevant” was accompanied by a SeeWorldTurtle-directed visual that showcased Uzi dressed to the nines in different high fashion pieces. “I am an addict, I want the cabbage, I want the baddest, her a** the fattest, couldn’t go right up, picked her up in the Brabus, G-Wagon, I'm smashin,’ she said I'm the captain...” they boastfully rapped in an all-white room.

Alongside his "Chanel Boy” drop, Uzi announced a new partnership with Roc Nation Distribution and a separate deal with Roc Nation Publishing. “Uzi is a global icon and a dynamic force in the music industry, so we’re thrilled to work together with them in this new capacity,” said Roc Nation Distribution president Krystian Santini. “Our partnership is centered around empowering Uzi to continue building their legacy, with full creative control and the resources to take their artistry to new heights.”

“Relevant” follows the rapper’s most recent studio album, Eternal Atake 2, which was released last year through Generation Now and Atlantic Records. The project served as a sequel to 2020’s Eternal Atake, an album partially inspired by Heaven’s Gate that debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Uzi spoke on wanting to get back to their roots regarding Eternal Atake 2. “There are lyrics in my songs that are good and lyrics in my songs that are playful, but it’s usually about the tone of my voice in the song,” they explained of their musical approach. “They’d say, ‘Oh, Uzi just made another hit.’ It’s the tone. So, it’s a different bag and pocket that I usually get into when it’s time to cook up something.”