Lil Uzi Vert took a moment to publicly celebrate JT on her birthday (Dec. 3), sharing a heartfelt message that highlighted their long-standing bond. On Thursday (Dec. 4), the Philadelphia artist posted an image of the pair to Instagram Stories alongside a note expressing appreciation for the rapper, who is currently preparing her debut solo album. “I wanna say thank you for everything. Happy birthday to a very, very special person. Today felt different. Thank you for always helping me see the real. Love you,” Uzi wrote. In the same post, they also affectionately referred to her as “mommy.”

The message arrived as JT continues a busy stretch in her solo career. In a recent interview with Wonderland, she spoke about Uzi’s influence during the making of her upcoming LP, calling them both a “mentor and critic” as she refines her sound. “I’m so grateful to have him as a mentor and critic. He does not play with me,” JT said, noting that Uzi regularly pushes her toward artistic independence. She also recalled receiving an unexpected message — “I love your new direction” — as she worked on the project.

The Florida native released two solo tracks this year, including the well-received “Girls Gone Wild,” confirmed as the first single from her forthcoming body of work. Wonderland added that JT is deeply involved in the album’s production process and plans for an upbeat, performance-ready sound.

Uzi remained equally active, continuing their rollout as an independent artist with recent singles “Chanel Boy,” “Relevant,” and this week’s “Regular.” Their partnership with Roc Nation Distribution was announced in November, with the label emphasizing Uzi’s creative control moving forward.

JT and Uzi’s relationship has been a consistent point of interest for fans. In July, the Miami rapper told Cosmopolitan that the pair, who have been together since 2019, are “definitely” headed toward marriage, though she intends to keep any proposal private.