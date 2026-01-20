Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Uzi Vert attends Megan Thee Stallion's Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall on July 16, 2025, in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

What have Lil Uzi Vert and JT been up to lately? On Monday (Jan. 19) night, the couple was spotted attending the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes after a special invitation.

Back in December, Indiana University’s star quarterback Fernando Mendoza told the "Broadcast Boys" podcast that if his team made it to the championship game, he wanted the “What You Saying” rapper to be there.

“Lil Uzi Vert, if we make the national championship in Miami, this is a formal invitation,” Mendoza said. “I don’t have extra tickets, because it’s gonna be in Miami, but I will find some way and somehow to invite you.”

The Heisman Trophy winner proceeded to lead his squad to the title game, and Lil Uzi Vert obliged. The Philadelphia artist, and their girlfriend JT of City Girls fame, pulled up to the game as requested.

Interestingly, Uzi’s boo was rooting for the Miami Hurricanes since it’s her hometown team. “But she rooting for Miami,” Uzi told a sideline reporter while showing off their Mendoza jersey. “She from there.”

With JT looking on from afar in sunglasses and knee-high boots, Uzi explained his attendance to a pair of reporters who were giving “Unc status,” according to the Philly-born rapper, because of their suits. “It’s like a dream that I didn’t have, and then I had it,” Uzi said in the quick interview you can see below. “And then it became true. So, it was my dream before my dream even happened. Shout out Mendoza.”

Indiana’s sports fans overall and the school’s teams are known as “Hoosiers.” So naturally, Lil Uzi Vert has been affectionately renamed “Lil Hoozi Vert.”

The vibes and energy surely were helpful, for Indiana. The Hoosiers defeated the Hurricanes 27-21 to win the championship.