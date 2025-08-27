Image Image Credit Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images and David Eulitt / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne at the Lil Caesars Arena and Taylor Swift and Travis Scott at the AFC championship game Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Wayne couldn’t leave Kansas City without congratulating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. On Tuesday (Aug. 26), while performing at the T-Mobile Center for his “Tha Carter VI Tour,” he paused his set to salute the newly engaged couple.

"I'm dressed in spirit,” the rapper said, before pointing to his black cardigan, a wink to Swift’s beloved “Cardigan” from Folklore. He shouted, “In the spirit of my man Travis and my girl, you already know Taylor. Traylor! That’s what we call them. Congratulations.”

Apparently, Wayne had a few Swifties in the building to help him celebrate the big news. Take a look at the clip below.

Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs star made it official with a joint Instagram announcement, showing off their floral garden proposal. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” she joked in the caption. The Swifties and celebs alike reacted, with Donald Trump, Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, and others chiming in.

Of course, it wasn’t long ago that Wayne had less-than-flattering words for Kelce’s team. Back in January, after the Chiefs’ 23-14 win over the Houston Texans, he vented on X: “I hate the cheating azz Chiefs.” In another post, he added, “It’s not even impressive when [you] cheat and then clearly try to cheat. Just win, baby.”

Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, reacted to the post a few days later on their “New Heights” podcast. “Lil Wayne [penned], ‘I hate the cheating azz Chiefs.’ So an a** with two z's,” Jason joked. The three-time Super Bowl champion hilariously responded, “Shout out to Tunechi, man.”

The “Tha Carter VI Tour” is slated to wrap up in October. As Rap-Up previously reported, Wayne had to cancel his Toronto show earlier this month due to an “unforeseen illness.” A statement from the Budweiser Stage read, "As his fans know, he loves putting on nothing short of the best performances for those who come out, and he was so excited for this one.”