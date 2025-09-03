Image Image Credit Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Lil Yachty attends a semifinal game of the Emirates NBA Cup between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Thunder defeated the Rockets 111-96. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

A viral video from Lil Yachty’s Sydney meet and greet shows him acting warmly toward female fans but distant with male fans.

Social media users criticized his behavior, with some calling it disrespectful and others defending him.

The incident highlights how quickly online narratives form and the scrutiny artists face.

Lil Yachty is catching heat, and this time it doesn’t have anything to do with his lyrics or a rap beef. The “One Night” rapper recently participated in a meet and greet with fans, but his disparate interactions depending on who was saying hello is getting him criticized online.

Lil Boat is currently on the road with Tyler, the Creator as part of the “Chromakopia World Tour” in Australia. Over the weekend, Yachty participated in a meet and greet with fans in Sydney. Social media users accused the Atlanta rapper of being enthusiastic with female fans and less engaged with male ones.

The internet chatter stemmed from a TikTok video showing Yachty chatting with multiple fans. The footage went viral after MyMixtapez shared it on X (formerly Twitter), sparking plenty of unforgiving comments.

There are those who aren’t feeling Yachty’s energy — he barely glanced up from his phone in one clip. “Imagine paying money to meet somebody you f**k with and they treat you like this,” wrote @TylerhillCo on X.

Then there are those who can’t pass up on an opportunity to take a dig at Yachty. “Idk what’s lamer, Lil Yachty acting like this or paying money to meet Lil Yachty,” wrote @whirrly_ on X.

@BigRobEnergy added, “He's WAY too untalented to be acting like this.”

The internet was clearly divided. Some felt he was disrespectful, while others sincerely thought it wasn’t that deep. “What was he [supposed] to do, kiss the boys and give them hugs?” wrote @jophygmi.

To be fair, we don’t know exactly what Yachty was going through that day, and the editing was clearly intended to push the narrative. That’s the cost of being a popular rapper — hundreds of thousands, and sometimes millions, of fans may potentially be watching and judging your every move.