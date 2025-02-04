Image Image Credit NurPhoto / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GELO Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GELO is getting ready to “swerve, bend that corner” into his next hit. On Tuesday (April 1), the 26-year-old rapper announced his next official single, “Law N Order,” and from the looks of it, he’s about to go three for three.

In the snippet posted to Instagram, he raps, “Two guns on my hip, this b**ch feel like it’s ‘Law & Order’ / You know I stay lit, I just rolled up a f**king quarter / Demon when I slide, I can’t pull up in nothing normal,” before the instrumental transitions into a melodic chant very reminiscent of Webbie’s “Give Me That.”

GELO first previewed the track, slated to hit streaming services on Friday (April 4), during PlaqueBoyMax’s livestream in February. The following month, fans at Rolling Loud California were lucky enough to hear it live, alongside another unreleased joint that saw the Los Angeles native spit, “N**gas played on the Bucks and still ain’t got no f**kin’ bucks.” Hopefully, that one drops soon too.

“This [is] the one I [have] been waitin’ for,” a fan wrote underneath the post. Another user added, “Need NBA YoungBoy on this.” Elsewhere in the comments section, someone else wrote, “Three out of three, but we [know] he definitely goin’ four out of four [with that] unreleased [song] he bombed us [with] at Rolling Loud.”

GELO Is Unstoppable, At Least For Now

Thus far, GELO hasn’t dropped a “bad” song, especially if you don’t count Lil Wayne’s not-so-memorable verse on “Tweaker (Remix).” To date, the original version’s music video has cleared 16 million views on YouTube and garnered support from celebrities like Meek Mill, Lil Yachty and T-Pain.

He followed it up with “Can You Please,” which pretty much confirmed two things: GloRilla sounds amazing on everything, and GELO isn’t straying from the sound that helped him blow up. Now, with “Law N Order,” the athlete-turned-rapper is on track to have one of the best debut albums of 2025.