Key Takeaways:

Lizzo addressed Nicki Minaj’s recent support of Donald Trump, saying she is “not surprised” by the political shift.

She warned that more celebrities may align with the right for financial gain and visibility.

Her remarks highlight how fame and profit increasingly shape political identity in entertainment.

Lizzo believes we’re going to see a lot more celebrities joining the right in the coming years. On Wednesday (Dec. 24), the “Truth Hurts” artist shared her thoughts on Nicki Minaj, who praised Donald Trump at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest last weekend.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, Lizzo began, “So, I’m getting texts about Nicki, and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I didn’t even know. Then, I researched and saw [what] was going on.” She added that her take on Minaj wasn’t important because, in her words, “Celebrities’ opinions of other celebrities does not matter.”

The Grammy Award-winning musician continued, “You’re about to see an influx of people who see that it is more profitable and more beneficial to join that side. You’re going to see it. It already started, and it’s going to continue.”

Lizzo went on to point out that it’s only “Trump’s first year as president.” She explained, “We got three more years of people who are going to surprise you, and it’s going to hurt your feelings. It’s gonna disappoint you … There’s money behind everything. There are privileges behind every move [that] people in these positions make.”

She ended the video by saying she’s “not surprised” at how things are unfolding. A number of rappers have supported Trump over the years, including Kanye West and Kodak Black, the latter of whom received a pardon during Trump’s first term.

More recently, Soulja Boy, Nelly and Rick Ross performed at January’s inaugural Crypto Ball, held in celebration of Trump becoming the 47th U.S. President. Responding to criticism for appearing at the event, the “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” artist said, “They paid me a bag. Obama ain’t never put no money in my f**king pockets, n**ga… Trump put money in my pockets, n**ga.”

As for Minaj’s foray into politics, she told Erika Kirk — the widow of Charlie Kirk — that she was “tired of being pushed around.” During AmericaFest, she also praised Trump and Vice President JD Vance as “powerful men”: “Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to.”