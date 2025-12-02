Image Image Credit Kayla Oaddams / Stringer via Getty Images and JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Mariah the Scientist attends the Femme It Forward's 4th Annual Give Her FlowHERS Gala and Coco Jones attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

‘Tis the season for R&B stars to take on holiday classics. On Monday (Dec. 1) night, Mariah the Scientist and Coco Jones helped ring in the Christmas season with performances during this year’s edition of “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular.”

Hosted by Derek Hough, the 10th annual special aired on ABC and arrived on Hulu and Disney+ the following day (Dec. 2). Jones treated the crowd — and viewers at home — to a stunning rendition of “Silent Night” beneath the glowing Tree of Life.

“All is calm, all is bright / Round yon Virgin, Mother and Child / Holy Infant so tender and mild / Sleep in heavenly, oh so heavenly, peace,” she sang, before a choir joined her halfway through. After finishing the song, the “ICU” star wished everyone a happy holiday from Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

Later in the broadcast, Jones and several cast members were asked about their “favorite holiday song.” Unsurprisingly, she chose “Silent Night.” Moments later, Mariah appeared on screen with the Rafiki and Timon mascots from The Lion King.

“Can I take a selfie? My mom’s a huge fan,” the “Burning Blue” artist asked the characters before heading off to perform Eartha Kitt’s “Santa Baby” at Pandora – The World of Avatar. “Come and trim my Christmas tree / With some decorations bought at Tiffany’s,” she delivered. “I really do believe in you / Let's see if you believe in me.” Watch the special below.

Next year, Jones is set to provide “pregame entertainment” ahead of the Super Bowl XI kickoff. As announced on Sunday (Nov. 30), she will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026. A week prior, fans will find out if Why Not More? secures Best R&B Album at the 68th annual Grammy Awards.

Unfortunately, Mariah didn’t land any nominations for the 2026 ceremony. Speaking with Fashion Bomb Daily last month, the HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY artist explained why she didn’t take it too hard. “I’m not saying that I was happy about it, but I didn’t want to make any expectations to begin with,” the singer shared. “Maybe next time.”