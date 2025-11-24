Image Image Credit Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mariah the Scientist attends the 2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala presented by Femme It Forward Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Mariah the Scientist addressed her apparent Grammy snub at the 2025 Give Her FlowHERS Gala, saying she had no expectations.

Her fans were vocal online, pointing to her sold-out tour and chart success as reasons she should have been nominated.

Her recent album, HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY, and hit single, “Burning Blue,” were left out of all 2026 Grammy Award categories.

Despite “Burning Blue” being one of the biggest hits of her career, Mariah the Scientist’s fans were understandably disappointed to see the song not up for any nominations at the 2026 Grammy Awards. At Femme It Forward’s fourth annual Give Her FlowHERS Gala on Friday (Nov. 21) night, the R&B singer explained why she wasn’t completely upset about being left out.

On the carpet, Fashion Bomb Daily asked Mariah how she felt about her fans being outraged over the snub — “now that the dust has settled a bit.” She responded, “To my fans, honestly, I’m sorry. I know y’all probably really wanted that, and I know that you have tried so hard in getting me all the recognition and all of the noticings that I could possibly have.”

“I’m not saying that I was happy about it, but I didn’t want to make any expectations to begin with,” the To Be Eaten Alive artist continued. “I’m just vibing anyway. We still good.” She later noted that her “HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY TOUR” is “sold out,” giving her something else exciting to look forward to in 2026.

“I will see y’all soon. It’ll be a good ol’ time … maybe next time,” Mariah added. Watch the video below.

The 2026 Grammy nominations arrived on Nov. 7 with records like Kehlani’s “Folded,” Chris Brown’s “It Depends” and Summer Walker’s “Heart Of A Woman” all competing for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance.

Unfortunately, Mariah’s HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY also missed the Best R&B Album category, where it could’ve potentially gone up against Coco Jones’ Why Not More? and Teyana Taylor’s Escape Room, among other projects.

HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY came with a lone feature from Kali Uchis on “Is It a Crime,” and fan favorites like “Rainy Days” and “Sacrifice.” Since its August release, the Atlanta singer has appeared on two tracks from Young Thug’s UY SCUTI and, more recently, Summer Walker’s “Robbed You.”