Key Takeaways:

Mariah The Scientist responded to Hazel-E for commenting under a video of Young Thug.

Hazel-E responded by saying Mariah was acting out of insecurity and doubled down on her Instagram Stories.

The moment highlights how quickly social media comments can spark celebrity drama.

Mariah the Scientist does not play when it comes to her man and husband-to-be. Over the weekend, the “Burning Blue” singer checked Hazel-E for dropping fire emojis under a video of Young Thug.

“Which part is fire?” Mariah responded, to which the reality star replied, “The aesthetic.” In another comment, Hazel-E clarified that the photographer had shot a video of her too. She added, “Lil girls be showing they insecurities… Girl, don’t nobody want this man but her.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday (Jan. 4), Hazel-E addressed Mariah once again: “I promise no one wants Thug but you, baby.” Another post read, “Be worried about planning your lavender wedding. Coming for me unprovoked is [nuts],” while a third hilariously claimed, “I fear the [fire] emoji now means DTF.”

See the post that sparked their interaction below.

It’s not very often we see Mariah jump into anything on social media, let alone about a man. However, Thug did get down on one knee and propose to her at his “Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends” benefit concert just last month. Taking place at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, the “Digits” rapper asked, “What [do] you say, baby?” while “Will You Marry Me?” flashed across the giant screen behind them.

“Put it on!” Mariah responded, before turning to the crowd and saying, “[I] guess I’m getting married.” After the show, the newly engaged couple, who’ve been dating since 2021, posed backstage and showed off her massive ring.

Relationship stuff aside, Mariah is slated to embark on her “HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY TOUR” next Monday (Jan. 12). The European leg will open with a show in Paris, followed by stops in Manchester and London. Then, right before Valentine’s Day, the singer will start making her way across North America.

The trek will, of course, promote her fourth studio LP, which landed at No. 6 on Rap-Up’s rankings of the best R&B albums of 2025.