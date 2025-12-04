Image Image Credit Kevork Djansezian / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Mariah the Scientist is having “baby fever.” On Wednesday (Dec. 3), during Complex’s “GOAT Talk,” the “Burning Blue” singer opened up about wanting a child.

While speaking with Kali Uchis, Mariah asked, “What’s the GOAT gift you’ve received?” The Red Moon In Venus artist replied, “The gift of life. Thank you, God, for bringing me here.”

Shortly after, Mariah said, “I agree, which is why I really — I’m having baby fever. Like, I wanna do it. Anyways. That’s another convo.” After her “Is It A Crime” collaborator added that life is the “greatest gift,” Ry Ry gave her own answer to the question.

“Maybe also the gift of being able to provide for yourself and other people. That’s a great gift,” she shared. Watch the full episode below.

Although the “GOAT Talk” episode could’ve very well been filmed earlier, Mariah’s baby fever comments came on the heels of Young Thug saying he “put a baby in her” last month. Outside GQ’s annual Men of the Year party, someone asked why the HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY singer wasn’t attending the event with him.

“She had a show,” he replied. Another person asked if they were still “rocking strong,” and he — possibly joking — suggested he got her pregnant. That moment only added more fuel to Thugger calling Mariah his “baby mama” on her 28th birthday.

As expected, rumors about Mariah possibly being pregnant were met with mixed reactions, especially since she’s slated to begin her “HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY TOUR” in January. However, at Femme It Forward’s fourth annual Give Her FlowHERS Gala, she confirmed the trek is very much happening.

“I will see y’all soon. It’ll be a good ol’ time,” Mariah told Fashion Bomb Daily. As Rap-Up previously reported, the North American leg includes stops in New York, Detroit, and Los Angeles before wrapping in Atlanta.