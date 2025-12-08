Image Image Credit Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Meek Mill and Young Thug attend Remy Martin Presents - Young Thug Birthday And Album Release Celebration at Beauty & Essex on August 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Meek Mill gave Young Thug his flowers onstage, highlighting a moment of public loyalty in Hip Hop.

Thug supported Meek during a time when others in the industry distanced themselves.

The moment comes as Thug faces renewed scrutiny following leaked jail calls.

Young Thug can count on at least one fellow rap star supporter. While the Atlanta rapper was in Philadelphia, Meek Mill graciously thanked Thugger for his support during his infamous beef with Drake over 10 years ago.

On Friday (Dec. 5), the UY SCUTI rapper made an appearance at the Meek Mill & Friends Philly Homecoming concert at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. The local legend took the time to big up Thug for holding him down when he thought others were afraid to. After telling the crowd that he first met “Slime” in 2012, the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper explained why Thug will always have his respect.

“I tell this n**ga everytime I see him. When I was beefing with Drake, n**gas was acting like they was scared to do a verse with me,” Meek said from the stage. “This n**ga pulled up to my house while I’m on house arrest two days straight. [Thug] got with me, pulled my confidence right back up, locked right in. So Philly, make some f**king noise for Young Thug in this b**ch!”

For those who forgot, the Drake vs. Meek squabble kicked off in July 2015. The latter took to X — then known as Twitter — to accuse Drizzy of not supporting him while disparaging the 6 God for using ghostwriters. Multiple diss tracks from both sides followed. But the consensus is that the Toronto rapper got the best of Meek when his “Back To Back” diss record became a viral hit.

Meek’s praise comes at a similarly vulnerable time for Thug. Since the end of the YSL RICO case (he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to time served), Thug stepped into renewed controversy thanks to the leak of jail phone calls where he is heard disparaging fellow rappers.

But Meek has remained in his "We Ball” collaborator’s corner, even blasting Fulton County officials for the leaks, as did Drake. As for the Toronto rapper and Meek Mill, the former bitter rivals have since squashed their issues. Now all the involved parties are still enjoying relatively fruitful careers.

We'll have to wait and see how — or if — Drizzy reacts to his latest public mention, though.