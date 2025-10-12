Image Image Credit Olivia Wong / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion attends Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion’s advocacy has earned her a major honor from The Trevor Project in 2025.

Her past initiatives include a wellness hub, national campaigns, and youth suicide prevention work.

The award places her alongside past honorees like Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, and Janelle Monáe.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Grammy-winning rapper, entrepreneur, and, according to The Trevor Project, a “mental health champion in every sense of the word.” On Friday (Oct. 10), she was honored as 2025’s Mental Health Champion of the Year by the organization for her ongoing activism.

“I’m honored to receive this year’s Mental Health Champion award from The Trevor Project,” Megan said in a press statement. “My goal has always been to use my platform to help break stigmas around mental health and provide resources for those seeking safe spaces to have honest and heartfelt conversations.”

She continued, “Mental health impacts all of us, so it’s important to lead with love and empathy. I’m grateful for organizations like The Trevor Project that are committed to spreading awareness and supporting our LGBTQ+ youth in powerful ways.”

In 2022, the “HISS” rapper launched Bad B**ches Have Bad Days Too, a wellness hub offering mental health resources, crisis hotlines, and access to therapy for young people. The following year, she urged everyone to “check in on our friends and family” through the Seize the Awkward campaign. “Y’all, it’s OK to not be OK,” she said in the video. “Reach out to a friend if you see them going through it.”

Then, in 2024, Megan commemorated World Mental Health Day by collaborating with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) on the Never a Bother campaign, which aimed to prevent youth suicide. “I just definitely want to talk to the Hotties and let them know it’s OK to ask for help,” she emphasized.

Megan is in great company among past Mental Health Champion of the Year Award honorees. 2024’s recipient was her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator, Dua Lipa, while artists like Lil Nas X and Janelle Monáe received the award in the preceding years.

“As a queer Black person, I wish I had someone like Megan to look up to when I was growing up. Her courage, her authenticity, and her unwavering commitment to mental health advocacy will echo for generations,” The Trevor Project CEO Jaymes Black shared.

We haven’t heard much new music from the Houston native in 2025, aside from April’s “Whenever.” However, she recently teased her return with an unreleased track sampling Total’s “Kissin’ You,” so that could be changing very soon.