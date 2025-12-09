Image Image Credit Raymond Hall / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are seen on July 16, 2025 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson shared a new golf video filled with jokes, dance moves and playful banter.

Their latest outing adds to a growing list of public moments, including Megan cooking for Thompson’s family and his boat named “SS Stallion.”

Social media is buzzing with reactions as fans speculate about their relationship and enjoy their chemistry.

Klay Thompson is back on the golf course and, as expected, he brought his “good luck charm” — aka Megan Thee Stallion — with him. On Tuesday (Dec. 9), the “LOVER GIRL” rapper shared footage of the two of them teeing off together.

“It’s pretty cold out here today,” Megan said before the video cut to Thompson checking out the course map and stretching a bit. “It’s cold,” the Dallas Mavericks star emphasized, as she pointed out how “amazing” the scenery looked.

Later in the video, Megan filmed them riding in a golf cart. “Trust my driving,” Thompson said, to which she responded, “I don’t. His driving is nuts.” After a quick run-in with another golfer, a little dancing here and there, and the Grammy Award-winning artist looking through a rangefinder, she told the camera, “This is my job today.”

“What? Emoting?” he joked. Moments later, the basketball player offered her a few pointers on how to hit the ball properly. Although Thompson did walk away with “a lot of money,” Megan hilariously said he was playing like “Backwoods, not Tiger Woods.” See the full clip below.

As some fans might remember, Megan shared footage from their earlier golf date in July. “We’re going to have the time of our lives,” Thompson promised, though she later told her viewers it was “very motherf**kin’ hot” that day.

On the bright side, Thompson shared that he’s gotten better at golfing ever since he’s “been in love.” He said, “My golf game’s reaped all the benefits.” Take a look for yourself below.

Last month, following the Thanksgiving holidays, Thompson revealed that he named his boat after Megan. In a photo dump posted on Nov. 30, the shooting guard showed off the SS Stallion, which also featured “Houston, TX” printed in blue lettering across the back.

A couple of days earlier, the Good News rapper gave fans a day in the life of herself cooking Thanksgiving dinner for Thompson’s family.