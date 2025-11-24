Image Image Credit Kayla Oaddams / Stringer via Getty Images, Warner Bros. TV / Contributor via Getty Images, and Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Olandria Carthen attends the Femme It Forward's 4th Annual Give Her FlowHERS Gala, Megan Thee Stallion appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," and NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the “MASA TOUR” at State Farm Arena Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Olandria Carthen doesn’t just have great taste in fashion — she knows her music, too. Over the weekend, at Femme It Forward’s fourth annual Give Her FlowHERS Gala, the “Love Island USA” alum shared two songs she’s loving right now.

Chatting with Billboard, Carthen first picked “LOVER GIRL” by Megan Thee Stallion. She couldn’t quite remember the title of the second one, but with a bit of help, the social media personality eventually landed on it. “What’s another song [that I’m] obsessed with? What’s that YoungBoy [Never Broke Again] song that just came out?” she asked.

The reporter answered with “Baby Boo,” referencing the Baton Rouge rapper’s “What You Is” with Mellow Rackz. “Ah, yes! Yes, yes, yes! That’s my jam, I ain’t gon’ lie. I love me a good hood jam,” Carthen said. Watch the clip below.

Megan’s “LOVER GIRL” dropped in October and notably sampled Total’s “Kissin’ You.” On the track, the Houston Hottie raps, “My man, my man, my man, my baby, my baby / D**kin’ me down, spoiling me, driving me crazy.”

Speaking with Us Weekly, Megan said the song reflects the “new chapter” she’s in. “Right now, I’m in a great space where I’m just more comfortable and open to receiving love from everyone in my life,” she explained. “It’s a beautiful and peaceful place to be, so I’m really just enjoying the soft life right now.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist added, “The reception to the song has been incredible — I’m really happy the Hotties are loving it.”

NBA YoungBoy’s “What You Is,” on the other hand, arrived in September. The song, which may appear on his forthcoming album Slime Cry, took TikTok by storm thanks in large part to the Baby Boo dance challenge. It also peaked at No. 75 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated Nov. 1. Watch the music video below.