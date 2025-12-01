Image Image Credit Megan Briggs / Contributor via Getty Images and Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Klay Thompson during the second quarter of a Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat game at Kaseya Center and Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 Planned Parenthood Of Greater New York Gala Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion now has a boat named after her. On Sunday (Nov. 30), Klay Thompson posted a photo dump over Thanksgiving weekend, including a picture highlighting his vessel’s new name.

In the second-to-last photo, Klay showed off the words “SS Stallion” and “Houston, TX” in blue lettering on the back of his boat. Of course, “Stallion” makes up the latter half of his girlfriend’s stage name, and Houston is her hometown. Megan also appeared in the shot, though she stood with her back to the camera.

“There is no couple I am currently rooting harder for than this one,” one user wrote under the Instagram post. Another said, “SS Stallion is so legit.” Someone else joked, “Klay said, ‘My Meg, my Meg, my Meg, my baby, my BABBBYYYY,” referring to the rapper’s latest single, “LOVER GIRL.” See it for yourself below.

Klay’s carousel also featured a few photos from the Dallas Mavericks’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers last Friday (Nov. 28), plus a closer look at the turkey Megan made for Thanksgiving. Earlier that day, the Grammy Award-winning musician treated her followers to footage of her holiday menu, which featured greens, dressing, and mac and cheese.

“I am whispering because Klay is still in his food coma from last night,” Megan joked in the voiceover while she walked viewers through the morning prep. “Right here, this is me getting my dressing ready. I do not call it ‘stuffing,’ babe, ‘cause this is dressing. This is a Southern thing.”

She later joked, “Okay, this is me getting my turkey ready, b**ch, I already gave it a BBL and injected that thing up last night with all the flavor.” Meg also said cooking for Klay and his family made her “really nervous.”

Klay’s father, Mychal Thompson, confirmed Megan was on turkey duty last Tuesday (Nov. 25). During ESPN LA’s "Mason & Ireland Show," John Ireland revealed the news. “How’d you hear that?” Mychal asked. The co-host replied, “You told me.”