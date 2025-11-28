Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B performs onstage during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B’s Thanksgiving 2025 post gave fans a rare glimpse into her personal life and gratitude.

Her post included a heartfelt note about gratitude, love, and safe delivery.

The message capped off a major year for Cardi, including a No. 1 album and Grammy nomination.

Cardi B has a lot to be thankful for this year. On Thursday (Nov. 27), the “Hello” rapper marked Thanksgiving by sharing her gratitude for the people in her life, including the newest member of her family.

“This year I have sooo much to be thankful for!!! I can’t thank God enough,” Cardi wrote alongside a video of herself lip-syncing “Killin You H**s” from September’s AM I THE DRAMA? Speaking of the LP, she added, “Thankful for all the hard work I put in and paid off [with] a successful album, thankful for my fans around the world.” Notably, the project earned the Grammy-winning rapper her second No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

“I don’t even like callin’ y’all fans,” Cardi continued, before adding that they’re “more like third cousins around the globe.” She went on to say, “[I’m] thankful for the people that believe in my work and business so they put 100 percent behind me, thankful for my friends that are always there for me, thankful for my village that loves my kids so much, thankful for my kids that I love so much.”

The “Magnet” artist wrapped up the message with a sweet note about her four children, including Baby Brim, who arrived on Nov. 4. “I love studying their personalities, and I learn something new from them every day, thankful for a safe delivery and this lil’ boy that stole my heart… and thankful for love,” she wrote. “No matter what you [are] doing today, enjoy the holidays.”

If any year can be called meteoric for Cardi, it’s 2025. She released her long-awaited sophomore album after seven years, welcomed baby No. 4, and earned a Grammy nomination for June’s “Outside.” In February 2026, she’s slated to kick off her “Little Miss Drama Tour,” which will run through April.