Key Takeaways:

Megan Thee Stallion is preparing the Thanksgiving turkey for Klay Thompson’s family.

Klay’s dad, Mychal Thompson, confirmed the news on the “Mason & Ireland Show."

Their relationship has grown since going public in July, with this holiday moment showing deeper connection.

Megan Thee Stallion is on turkey duty this Thanksgiving! On Tuesday (Nov. 25), Mychal Thompson — Klay Thompson’s dad — confirmed on ESPN LA’s “Mason & Ireland Show” that the “Whenever” rapper was helping with their dinner.

“Who’s making your Thanksgiving dinner, Mychal? Is Julie making your Thanksgiving dinner?” Steve Mason asked. John Ireland jumped in before he could answer. “You don’t know this? Seriously, you don’t know?” he said, before revealing, “It’s Megan.”

“How’d you hear that?” Mychal responded. Ireland reminded him, “You told me.” The co-hosts then revisited Klay’s past comments about Megan being a “great cook.” In August, the Grammy winner shared that she made catfish and spaghetti for the NBA star almost “every week.” He even called it the “best thing” he’s ever tasted.

Later in the show, Mychal explained, “All Black women are good cooks.” He then teased the co-hosts, “Have you ever gone to a Black person’s house and not had good food?” before joking, “Have you ever gone to a Black person’s house?” See the video here.

Megan and Klay went public with their relationship in July. That same month, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala. Although she kept the details of their love story private, the Good News artist teased, “It was like a f**king movie. I won't tell you how, and I won't tell you when, but it was a movie.”

Since then, we’ve gotten plenty of glimpses of the couple, from Megan cheering him on courtside at Dallas Mavericks games to adorable moments between the two. Just last month, they even hinted that they might have bought a home together.

The Houston Hottie is currently riding the momentum of “LOVER GIRL,” a track at least partly inspired by her relationship with Klay. She previously told Us Weekly that the song reflects her feeling “more comfortable and open to receiving love.”