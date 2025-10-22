Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Target Center on May 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Megan Thee Stallion’s forthcoming single samples Total’s “Kissin’ You” and drops on Friday (Oct. 24).

She has teased the track for weeks through social media clips.

“LOVER GIRL” arrives just ahead of her annual Hottieween event.

Megan Thee Stallion is giving the Hotties plenty to look forward to in October. On Tuesday (Oct. 21), the Houston rapper announced that her forthcoming single, “LOVER GIRL,” is dropping this Friday (Oct. 24).

She shared the news on social media. The photo shows a hand with bright-red nails holding a heart-shaped lollipop engraved with “10/24.” Under the post, one fan wrote, “This song [is] about to go platinum. Women love showing [off their] man.”

Another user joked, “On my BIRTHDAY? Curse you, Klay Thompson!” in reference to Megan’s relationship with the NBA star. Someone else added, “I don’t even have a man [though], but who cares! We [are] streaming [it].” Take a look below.

“LOVER GIRL” is the Total-sampling track that Megan has been teasing for weeks. On Oct. 1, she shared studio footage of herself dancing along to the song, which is built around the R&B group’s “Kissin’ You” chorus. In the snippet, the Grammy Award winner raps, “My man, my man, my man, my baby, my baby / D**kin’ me down, spoiling me, driving me crazy.”

Since then, Megan has shared multiple teaser videos using the soundbite, including one of her walking down a hallway in slow motion. “I promise my next post about this song will be the release date,” she wrote last Wednesday (Oct. 15).

The following day (Oct. 16), she used the song again to soundtrack a video of herself walking outside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, where she went to support Thompson during his game against the Lakers.

Another person just as excited for the release of “LOVER GIRL” — besides the Hotties and us, of course — is Jacobdior. “Produced my first beat EVER in August. Two months later, and I have a song dropping with MEGAN THEE STALLION,” he wrote on X. “God is so good.”

“LOVER GIRL” will arrive just a week before Megan’s annual Hottieween party. This year's event will take place in her hometown of Houston, and its proceeds will go toward her Pete & Thomas Foundation. “This year, Hottieween is gonna be bigger than ever,” she hinted.