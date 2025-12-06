Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt BTS and Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In theory, rap and K-pop aren’t supposed to work together. One genre thrives on storytelling and bars, the other on choreography and sheer perfectionism. However, in practice, crossovers between the two categories have produced some of the most exciting, chart-dominating music in the last few years.

The collaborations have birthed successful remixes like BTS enlisting Megan Thee Stallion for an updated take on “Butter” or Stray Kids hopping on Lil Durk’s Grammy Award-winning “All My Life.” And there are more than enough original hits to choose from, too, be it Jung Kook’s collaborations with Latto and Jack Harlow on “Seven” and “3D,” respectively, or the magic JENNIE and Doechii made on “ExtraL.”

That said, the real test for pretty much all of these joint efforts aren’t merely sales or numbers, but who left a mark. Below, Rap-Up picked out 11 rap and K-pop crossovers that aren't just noteworthy for bringing together different cultures, but for actually delivering on the musical promise of their ambitious pairings.

1. ExtraL by JENNIE featuring Doechii

There’s been plenty of discourse around Doechii since her breakout, but one thing fans and critics both can agree on is that she can rap over anything. Case in point: her guest verse on JENNIE’s “ExtraL.” The chorus, in which the two chant, “Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?” lets you know right away it’s a ladies’ anthem. Paired with a video directed by Cole Bennett, the track finds Doechii — aka Miss Push-My-Pen, as she calls herself — cementing the message that she’s not going anywhere.

2. on the street by j-hope featuring J. Cole

As one of the stronger cuts from J. Cole’s list of collaborations, “on the street” sees j-hope team up with the Dreamville Records founder over a relatively simple, yet perfectly suited lo-fi beat. To be completely honest, if it weren’t for the BTS member’s initial verse, most listeners might’ve pegged it as J. Cole's own record. Over what’s perhaps one of his longest guest appearances of 2023, the “No Role Modelz” hitmaker gets introspective about “selling train of thought” and debating when to finally “hand over the crown.” Given that BTS spent nearly a decade openly praising J. Cole, calling the collaboration a full-circle moment doesn’t even begin to capture it.

3. Seven by Jung Kook featuring Latto

There’s really no better fit for Jung Kook’s “Seven” than Latto, who literally has an album called 777 and has been tying her name to the lucky number for years. The song may be wrapped in that glossy synth-pop typical of the K-pop genre, but the lyrics themselves are about being there for your partner seven days a week, both emotionally and definitely physically. “Seven days a week, seven different sheets / Seven different angles, I can be your fantasy,” Latto raps in reference to her earlier hit “Big Energy.”

As with anything she does, the Atlanta talent’s personality shines through so clearly that it’s impossible not to see the song exactly for what it became: the track that made her the first rapper to hit No. 1 in 2023. And yes, we were halfway through the year when she broke Hip Hop’s dry spell.

4. Zero (Remix) by NewJeans featuring JID

JID’s earlier smash hit with Imagine Dragons, “Enemy,” already hinted that he was made for moments like these. That is, quietly sitting back in a pop record until it’s time to deliver something crazy. NewJeans enlisted the Dreamville signee for a remix of “Zero,” and unsurprisingly, he matched their energy for a truly timeless piece of K-pop. Was it technically a Coke Studio collaboration? Sure. Does that take anything away from the song? Not even a little.

5. Strategy by TWICE featuring Megan Thee Stallion

“Do you like that? / When I smack it and you watch it bounce right back?” Megan Thee Stallion asks in TWICE’s “Strategy.” The answer is a resounding yes. The song marked their second collaboration following “Mamushi (Remix),” and judging by the strength of the K-pop group’s title track alone, their STRATEGY EP ended up being one of the Houston rapper’s several highlights in 2024.

6. TOO MUCH by The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook and Central Cee

“TOO MUCH” is proof that some collaborations can only exist because of the internet. Australia’s The Kid LAROI linked up with South Korea’s Jung Kook and London hitmaker Central Cee for a standout cut off his debut LP, THE FIRST TIME. The collaboration is essentially three artists from different parts of the world bringing three completely distinct talents to an obvious global smash.

7. All Night by IVE featuring Saweetie

Now we’re talking! People love to joke that Saweetie makes “retail music” — meaning the kind of tracks you’d hear while shopping at the mall — and thankfully, that’s exactly the lane where K-pop shines brightest. So, when the West Coast staple joined forces with IVE for “All Night,” the result was a bop tailor-made for shopping sprees at Forever 21 or H&M.

8. Bet You Wanna by BLACKPINK featuring Cardi B

Fun fact: Cardi B had a “really hard” time keeping her verse clean on BLACKPINK’s “Bet You Wanna.” Ultimately, she gave us, “I bet you if you make me sweat, I'll still be on fire,” which, all things considered, isn’t a bad compromise. The collaboration was great for a lot of reasons, but mostly because it gave us a fully realized Cardi B linking up with JENNIE, ROSÉ, LISA and JISOO just before they ascended to solo global superstars.

9. Pivot by HEYOON featuring Armani White

Armani White, who broke out in 2022 for “BILLIE EILISH.,” doesn’t do anything halfway. So, when he joined HEYOON on “Pivot,” fans knew they were in for something special. The track also marked the South Korean singer’s first solo release after departing Now United. With everyone eager to see what she'd deliver next, the collab turned out to be one of the smoothest, most sensual K-pop and rap crossovers we’ve heard in a while.

10. FXCK UP THE WORLD by LISA featuring Future

On her solo debut, Alter Ego, LISA introduced listeners to five characters, and if you needed proof that Vixi was by far one of the best, just press play on “FXCK UP THE WORLD” with Future. The ATL Jacob-produced solo version was already good, especially for K-pop’s standards, but the Atlanta rapper injected some extra charisma. “I secured another bag / Skateboard LVP,” he dished out in reference to Pharrell. “Chopped the 'Rari, chopped it to a 'vert / I secure the Lamb' chop first.” Plus, let’s acknowledge the sheer restraint it must’ve taken for Future to make it through without cursing.

11. Neva Play by Megan Thee Stallion featuring RM

Megan reunited with BTS — or RM, anyway — on “Neva Play,” one of the first singles from MEGAN: ACT II. If anyone still doubted the Houston Hottie’s otaku status, she dropped references to Street Fighter’s Hadouken and “Dragon Ball” characters Bulma and Chi-Chi. Not to mention, the pair brought in Carl Jones, the creative force behind “The Boondocks” and her upcoming anime series, to help bring the song’s visuals to life.