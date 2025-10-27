Image Image Credit Candice Ward / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion attends a preseason game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mavericks defeated the Lakers 121-94. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion is clear on who is or is not on her side. The “Savage” rapper recently hopped on a livestream to compel her fans to stop wasting their energy on her haters.

The livestream arrived about a day after Meg released her latest single, “LOVER GIRL,” on Friday (Oct. 24). While music is subjective, saying that Megan gets a lot of backlash isn’t hyperbole. According to the rapper, when you see some disparaging comments about her, it may not be a human behind the username.

“When I do peep online and see what y'all doing, I feel like y'all get so easily riled up and easily discouraged when y'all know people get paid to talk crazy about me,” Megan said. “Like, don't it seem a little weird how overwhelming a lot of Megan Thee Stallion hate [seems]? It don't seem right, do it?”

Besides her music, some of the other topics that usually get Megan trending include her relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson and all the side cases linked to being shot by singer Torey Lanez. Basically, Megan wants people to take a closer look at who exactly is sharing these opinions before reacting.

She added, “These are bots; these are paid people. If you scroll through some of these people's tweets, it be a man that's been tweeting about sports for eight years. Now all of a sudden, he just hate Megan Thee Stallion. These people are getting paid to do this. Stop listening to them. B**ch, [their] time [is] up.”

However, Megan did suggest an exception for when it’s okay for her army of Hotties to push back. “When I give y'all something to cry about, cry about it, alright?” she said. “Then we can start crying. I ain't gave y'all nothing to cry about yet. Fight back when there's a reason to fight. We're chilling right now, Hotties. We're listening to ‘LOVER GIRL,' babe.”