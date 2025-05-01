Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images and G Fiume / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion, Torey Craig Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion’s new relationship with NBA player Torrey Craig appears to be flourishing after a photo of the couple recently made rounds on social media. But it’s now facing backlash after a woman allegedly exposed private messages between her and the established basketball player.

On Saturday (Jan. 4), Instagram model Jasmine Elizabeth shared text messages between the two where he had seemingly been sending her money, and she had been asking to come visit some of his games without needing to be seen. Craig responded to the claims by sharing screenshots from his account messages without any responses from him, arguing that she is looking for clout.

One social media user replied to Elizabeth’s post exposing the baller, stating, “Megan let another n**ga named Torrey shoot his shot and look at the outcome. She really shot herself in the foot with this one.” Another user said, “Y’all b**ches really be lame AF because it was no reason for you to post this but to get clout. Megan seriously deserves better.” Someone else stated, “We all knew they been talking or whatever but you wait until a pic goes viral to do this. Cornyyy. Meg never even publicly claimed him which was clearly smart of her lol.”

Megan Thee Stallion is poised for continued success in 2025 after a standout 2024 campaign. Tracks like “Mamushi” and “Wanna Be” with GloRilla and Cardi B became viral sensations while she was on her sold-out stadium tour across the United States. She doubled back with a second installment of her most recent LP MEGAN: Act II, which boasted her standout Southern smash, “Bigger In Texas.” The nostalgic track channels energy from her hometown legends like Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Mike Jones and UGK.

Reflecting on her recent growth in 2024, she announced that her Pete & Thomas Foundation helped nearly 8,700 people — students, parents and senior citizens included. Speaking about the accomplishments, she stated, “Shoutout to the Hotties, volunteers, donors and corporate partners. Your support helped make 2024 a year of growth and greater impact in the community!”

Press play on the clip from her Texas-based foundation after the jump below! Fans looking to make a difference in tandem with the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper can learn more on the foundation’s website.