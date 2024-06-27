Image Image Credit Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Metro Boomin at Amazon Music Live and Young Thug at REVOLT Summit 2021 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Young Thug will be featured on Metro Boomin’s A Futuristic Summa. On Wednesday (July 30) night, the Atlanta-based producer announced that his “Trance” collaborator will be featured on the upcoming mixtape, which is set to drop Friday (Aug. 1).

“[You] know it’s no way possible I’m dropping without my real [brother],” Metro Boomin wrote on Instagram, alongside a Pokémon-style card for Thug. It described him as a “genre-bending trailblazer who redefined the rules of rap from the heart of Atlanta,” with a power stat of 8010 HP.

The producer also teased that they’re taking it back to Thugger’s I Came from Nothing days. See the post below.

It’s fitting that Metro Boomin would land Young Thug’s second feature since his release from prison in 2024, especially with the two working closely on UY SCUTI. The rapper’s first post-release verse appeared on Lil Baby’s “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber” with Future back in January. Then, in April, he reunited with Pluto again on “Money On Money.”

As Rap-Up reported earlier in the month, Lil Baby and Future will also be featured on A Futuristic Summa, along with Quavo, J Money, 2 Chainz and Roscoe Dash, who teamed up with Metro Boomin for “Slide.” Additional contributions to the 23-track project come from YKNIECE, Gucci Mane, T.I., Waka Flocka Flame and Travis Porter.

The mixtape is slated to be Metro Boomin’s first project since dropping WE DON’T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU with Future last year. “I like to put them both in a playlist and shuffle whatever comes on, but I like the sequence of the first one better,” he told Wonderland about his favorite among the two. “I feel like it flows, but then there are a lot of songs I love on the second one too.”