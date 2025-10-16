Image Image Credit Elsa / Staff via Getty Images and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Stunna 4 Vegas attends a New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards preseason game and Monaleo at the Spotify Best New Artist Party 2024 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Tying the knot was one of the greatest moments of Stunna 4 Vegas’ life. On Wednesday (Oct. 15), the rapper joined his wife, Monaleo, on “The Breakfast Club,” where the couple looked back on getting married last month.

“I was crying before she walked out, but when she did, I was just like, ‘Damn,’” Stunna 4 Vegas said of the viral videos of him tearing up during the ceremony. “I was crying for like 10 minutes in the shower before I put my suit on. My homeboys [were] out there getting ready, [and] I’m just in that b**ch trying to clean up so I don’t go out there looking tore up.”

“That was probably the biggest thing that I ever did. [It was] the biggest moment of my life — other than my son,” the “Animal” rapper continued, referring to the child he and Monaleo welcomed in May 2023. “No tour, no show, no big check could amount to that day.”

While getting married is obviously emotional enough, Monaleo shared that there was even more contributing to the big day. For example, Stunna 4 Vegas’ father — whom he met for the first time this past Father’s Day — was there too. “[They] see the clip [and] they think, ‘Oh, he’s just tore up about his wife,’ and I think to a degree he was emotional, but there were so many different things going on,” she explained. “There were so many different reasons for us to be happy crying that day.”

The pair livestreamed their wedding to more than 1.2 million TikTok viewers on Sept. 19. She wore a stunning pink gown and walked down the aisle to Beyoncé’s “1+1.” The guest list included Kaliii, Paul Wall, BunnaB, Johnny Dang and Bun B, who performed UGK’s “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You).” Take a look at the clip below.