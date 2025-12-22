Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt NBA Youngboy performs during NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Yaya Mayweather revealed that YoungBoy Never Broke Again gave their son a puppy for Christmas.

Yaya posted photos and videos of the puppy cuddled up with Kentrell DeSean Gaulden Jr. in his Mario Kart pajamas.

Floyd Mayweather’s $1 million NYC property gift from 2024 adds context to the family’s tradition of lavish presents.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again surprised Kentrell DeSean Gaulden Jr. with a new puppy for Christmas. On Monday (Dec. 22), Yaya Mayweather revealed the absolutely adorable gift the “What You Is” rapper got for their 4-year-old son.

“Thank you to KJ’s daddy for the best Christmas surprise,” she wrote on X, alongside a photo of Kentrell Jr. asleep in his Mario Kart pajamas with the dog curled up beside him. “He loves his new puppy.” In a separate Instagram Stories post, Yaya showed the pup tucked inside her red Birkin bag.

She also shared a video of the dog sitting in front of her with the caption, “KJ need to come get his dog.” Take a look below.

As some may remember, Floyd Mayweather Jr. bought Kentrell Jr. an estate in NYC’s Diamond District last Christmas. “I got you a gift. Guess what I bought you?” he said in a video of them wearing matching Bluey pajamas. “You [are] the first kid that owns a building in the Diamond District in New York City.”

“We bought you a building. Papa bought you a building,” the U.S. Golden Gloves championship winner continued. Keep scrolling to see footage from that Christmas.

NBA YoungBoy and Yaya welcomed Kentrell Jr. — the rapper's seventh child — in 2021, though the couple later split. In October, XXL reported that the “Shot Callin” artist was expecting his 13th child, a baby girl, with his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle.

Aside from the family updates, YoungBoy is wrapping up a huge year. Within months of being pardoned by Donald Trump, the Baton Rouge native released MASA (short for Make America Slime Again). The 30-song effort housed collaborations with Playboi Carti and Mellow Rackz, plus it landed at No. 10 on Rap-Up’s Best Rap Albums of 2025 list.

YoungBoy was expected to drop another LP, Slime Cry, in November, but it appears those plans were pushed back.