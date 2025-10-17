Image Image Credit Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during his “MASA TOUR” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

NBA YoungBoy is touring the nation, and his concerts are getting plenty of attention — good, bad and in between. Though he was scheduled to rock Atlanta twice, the second show has been unceremoniously canceled.

The Baton Rouge rapper’s Atlanta show on Wednesday (Oct. 15) night went viral thanks to a controversial diss track and a Key to the City presentation. NBA YoungBoy performed "I Hate YoungBoy," which disses Atlanta natives 21 Savage, Gucci Mane and Lil Baby, as well as Lil Durk and the late King Von. The 25-year-old rapper also reportedly had the latter’s alleged killer on stage.

On Thursday (Oct. 16), State Farm Arena announced the second Atlanta show had been canceled. Whether or not the aforementioned details led to the decision is unknown.

“State Farm Arena has made the decision to cancel the NBA YoungBoy show scheduled for Saturday (Oct. 18) in Atlanta,” the venue wrote in a statement. “If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller, please reach out to your point of purchase.”

It's also worth noting that the City of Atlanta has denied presenting NBA YoungBoy with the Key to the City, which he apparently received on Wednesday night. A statement from the Mayor's Office of Film Entertainment & Nightlife (AMOFEN) clarified what was awarded.

"While we respect all individuals and agencies who choose to recognize cultural or community impact, the City of Atlanta and the Mayor's Office of Film, Entertainment and Nightlife were not involved in this presentation," reads the statement on AMOFEN’s Instagram account. "This recognition was made by representatives of Fulton County and the State of Georgia."

NBA YoungBoy’s “MASA Tour” is still ongoing. Past dates in Detroit and Chicago have also been canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances” and speculated safety concerns, respectively. The next stop on the “MASA Tour” is set for Sunday (Oct. 19) in New Orleans.

Whatever the state of his tour or the exact nature of any accolades, business continues. On Thursday, the Don't Try This At Home rapper announced that his next album, Slime Cry, will be released on Nov. 28.