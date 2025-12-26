Image Image Credit James Devaney / Contributor and Cassidy Sparrow / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt North West on Aug. 14, 2024, in New York City and Johnny Dang attends EMPIRE Celebrates BET Weekend 2024 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

North West revealed a custom diamond shark grill by Johnny Dang in a Christmas Instagram post.

The grill’s shark-inspired design features sharp points and full diamond coverage.

Celebrity reactions poured in, with Erykah Badu and Lil Tay among those commenting on the bold look.

North West gave social media a close-up of her new mouth jewelry over the holidays. On Thursday (Dec. 25), the 12-year-old showed off her custom diamond grills crafted by Johnny Dang.

After joining Instagram last week, Northie shared photos of herself and the Hip Hop jeweler posing in front of snow-covered trees inside Kim Kardashian’s home. Another shot zoomed in on her teeth, which featured diamonds on the top and bottom with sharp points reminiscent of shark teeth.

She captioned the post with a single raindrop emoji. “Swag overload,” Lil Tay commented, while Erykah Badu left several blue hearts. Dang added, “#diamondgirl” while someone else wrote, “SHE’S IN HER KING KYLIE ERA.” Take a look below.

Notably absent from the photos was North’s finger piercing, which she hilariously addressed earlier this month after folks made a fuss over it. “This is for everyone that’s mad over a finger piercing,” she wrote over a video posted to the TikTok account she shares with Kardashian.

The clip also contained a soundbite from Chrisean Rock on “Baddies,” where she says, “Why are you crying? How old are you? Just pull it together.” Social media reactions were exactly what you’d expect, with some users cracking jokes about the Kardashians possibly watching “Baddies” and North being out of their tax bracket anyway.

We’ve been getting more and more peeks into North’s life over the past few months. In November, she starred in SKIMS’ holiday campaign alongside Ken Carson, Mariah the Scientist, Madeline Argy and others.

Back in October, Kardashian asked the public for a “little bit of grace” as she raises her and Kanye West’s oldest child. Speaking with “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper, the mother of four said, “It’s really hard. It’s interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things, but then my daughter tries to wear it, and then I’m like, ‘Okay, we're never wearing that again.’”