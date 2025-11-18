Image Image Credit Catherine Powell / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Offset is clearing the air. On Monday (Nov. 17), the “Bodies” rapper denied posting and deleting an Instagram Story about Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ baby boy, whom she announced the arrival of last Thursday (Nov. 13).

The supposed post read, “My kid lol.” It seemingly referenced Georgia state law that would legally presume Offset as the dad, given that he and the “I Like It” hitmaker are technically still married. A representative for the Migos alum, however, said the post was “completely fabricated.”

“Any statements attributed to Offset circulating on social media are completely fabricated,” his rep said in a statement. “Cardi responded to misinformation, and the situation escalated unnecessarily.”

For context, Cardi appeared to address the circulating Instagram Story in a series of since-deleted tweets over the weekend. “Y’all be thinking it’s so funny and it’s not,” she wrote. “It’s been over a year, and I’m still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life [is] in danger.”

In a separate post, the mother of four said, “[Motherf**kers] do anything for attention, and it could get real nasty with just one upload… Leave me [the f**k] alone.” Despite her response, Offset’s representative said he has “remained supportive of Cardi and genuinely wishes her nothing but the best.”

Although Cardi didn’t give fans a first look at baby No. 4, she did share a lengthy post about stepping into her next chapter. “Starting over is never easy, but it’s been so worth it!” the Grammy-winning musician said last week.

“I brought new music and a new album to the world!” the AM I THE DRAMA? artist continued. “A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else, so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."