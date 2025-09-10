Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Offset and Cardi B attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Offset publicly praised Cardi B’s AM I THE DRAMA? album, calling it “hard” and saying she will “do her big one.”

He highlighted their co-parenting bond, saying, “We got kids to take care of,” and emphasizing mutual respect.

Offset also used his own album, KIARI, to reflect on their breakup and close that chapter.

Offset is rooting for Cardi B’s AM I THE DRAMA? to do big numbers — after all, they’ve got a family to look out for. On Tuesday (Sept. 9), TMZ caught up with the “Ric Flair Drip” rapper, who stressed there’s no competition between him and the mother of his children.

When asked if he believes both KIARI and her sophomore effort would be nominated for Album of the Year, presumably at the Grammys, Offset told the outlet, “For sure.” As for competing against each other directly — the Atlanta artist dismissed the idea: “Never. No, no, no.”

“I just want all peace, man,” he said. “For us to win, everybody gotta win. We got kids to take care of, we gotta catch the dubs.” The “Clout” collaborators share three children together. Their first child, Kulture, arrived the same year Cardi’s album Invasion of Privacy dropped, with Wave following a few years later.

In 2024, Cardi announced she was pregnant with their third child, Blossom, amid divorce rumors that ultimately proved true. Despite the split, the two have seemingly always remained supportive when it comes to co-parenting and each other’s music careers.

Given that he was married to the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker during much of the making of AM I THE DRAMA?, Offset knows the project well. “That s**t hard,” he said of the 23-song effort, which includes songs like “Outside” and “Imaginary Playerz.” The former Migos member added, “She’s gonna do her big one, too.”

Offset used the closer of KIARI, “Move On,” to process their turbulent breakup. “I just ended the album with that [song], just to end that chapter because it’s time to move on; it’s over and done with,” he shared with AP News. “It was great while it lasted. That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed.”