Key Takeaways:

Offset told Joe Budden that none of his exes have “leveled up” after leaving him.

Fans believe he was referring to Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ relationship, though he didn’t directly name them.

The interview reignited more Cardi B vs. Offset drama as the rapper promotes his forthcoming album, KIARI.

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024, but apparently, she’s still a topic of conversation for the Migos rapper. During a recent sit down with “The Joe Budden Podcast,” he allegedly tossed some shade his ex-wife’s way.

For over a year, it seems like the estranged couple disparage each other over social media or in court at least once a month. Joe Budden did his part to fan the flames by asking Offset the hypothetical question, “If someone cheats up or down, which one hurts more?”

After Budden and co-host Melyssa Ford shared some possible “up or down” examples, Offset answered, “My truth, I ain’t never met … [no one] that I left went up, so I don’t have that experience. I don’t know.” The “JEALOUSY” rapper’s answer caused raucous applause and cheers from the various show hosts including Budden, Ford and Antwan “Ish” Marby. But he wasn’t done.

Offset added, “I’m Himothy Jones. So, every situation I ever seen go on, it didn’t work out … it’s like the unseasoned version. I ain’t never seen no upward where I’m like, ‘Damn.’” To be fair, Offset never mentioned Cardi B’s current boyfriend, NFL player Stefon Diggs, by name. However, it’s clear who he must have been referring to considering the public nature of the new couple’s relationship.

During the episode, Budden also asked Offset about Cardi B’s “Outside” record, which has bars many speculate are aimed at her ex. "I actually [knew] about the song before the song [came] out, prior to the bulls**t that was happening,” Offset explained. “If it is stuff at me … Everything be a timing thing. That record's been done. I know about the record … It’s been done. It’s not a thing. It look like how it look."

Offset recently announced that he has a new album, titled KIARI, set to release on Aug. 22.