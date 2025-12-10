Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Playboi Carti performs during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

With Playboi Carti expected to arrive in Fortnite on Thursday (Dec. 11), the free-to-play battle royale game has shared a closer look at his playable skins and in-game animations.

Released on Tuesday (Dec. 9), the 30-second trailer opened with the phrase “I AM FORTNITE” — a reference to Carti’s MUSIC, which was once titled I AM MUSIC — before cutting to his character gliding onto the map. Notably, the teaser was soundtracked by “EVILJ0RDAN,” complete with DJ Swamp Izzo’s ad-libs throughout.

Judging by the trailer, players can expect five skin variations, including one featuring a blue jersey reminiscent of the Allen Iverson look that Carti posted last August. Similar to Fortnite’s previous musician crossovers (Ice Spice, Snoop Dogg, and more), the “HBA” hitmaker’s bundle will include custom emotes and cosmetics, plus MUSIC-inspired weapons and a Back Bling.

Watch the full trailer below.

According to Hypebeast, Carti will be Fortnite’s first music-themed Blitz Boss, and he’ll also appear in the 32-player battle royale mode. Fans should be able to grab his character at 7 p.m. ET the day of the drop.

This has been an incredibly busy year for Carti, who wrapped up his “Antagonist 2.0 Tour” on Dec. 1. He closed the run at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, where Latto joined him as a special guest for a live performance of “Blick Sum (Remix).”

As Rap-Up previously reported, other artists who shared the stage with Carti during the trek include Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill, and A$AP Rocky. His Opium Records roster — which consists of acts like Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely — also opened for him on select dates.

The tour was intended to support Carti’s highly anticipated MUSIC. The 30-song effort arrived in March with features from Future, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, and Jhené Aiko, to name a few. Since then, the Atlanta stalwart has popped up on a few tracks here and there, with the most recent being Lil Baby’s “Let’s Do It.”