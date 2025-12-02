Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images and Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Playboi Carti during Rolling Loud Festival 2025 and Latto performs during Day 2 of the Wireless Festival 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

That’s a wrap for Playboi Carti’s “Antagonist 2.0 Tour”! On Monday (Dec. 1) night, at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, the rapper surprised the crowd by bringing out Latto as a special guest.

The artists performed their remix of “Blick Sum,” which arrived in January. The original song first appeared on Latto’s third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, last year. “That gangster s**t, it turn me on / That .22' ain't gon' do, that 90 get me out my thong,” she rapped while wearing a pink sweatsuit and ski mask.

Another video captured Carti and Latto sharing a hug before he jumped into his verse. Kai Cenat was also in attendance. The streamer, who’s been on a break following his “Mafiathon 3” marathon, was spotted vibing to the MUSIC rapper’s live version of “Timeless.” See the clips below.

Carti’s “Antagonist 2.0 Tour” has been a long time coming, especially after he postponed the original trek in September 2023. Since it began this October, fans have also gotten the chance to see Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang open for him on select North American dates.

As Rap-Up previously reported, Carti is expected to return to the road in June 2026 for the forthcoming European leg of The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour.” The “Timeless” collaborators will sweep through cities like Manchester, Paris and Barcelona, to name a few.

Carti’s MUSIC dropped in March as a massive 30-song release. Fans got not one, not two, but three Kendrick Lamar collaborations, including “GOOD CREDIT.” Other highlights on the album included “RATHER LIE” and “EVIL J0RDAN.”

Latto hasn’t had quite as busy a year, musically, but the songs and features she’s released have been incredible. “Somebody” arrived in May, followed by “Gyatt” with Ice Spice in September. That same month, Big Mama also appeared on Cardi B’s “ErrTime (Remix).” Then, in November, her guest verse on Summer Walker’s “Go Girl” took TikTok by storm.